 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Tangerine Relax Tincture 2000mg

Tangerine Relax Tincture 2000mg

by Urban Roots Hemp Co.

Write a review
Urban Roots Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Tangerine Relax Tincture 2000mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A smooth ﻿Tangerine ﻿blend of coconut (MCT)oil combined with CBD allows each consumer to choose their desired dosage with every drop. Tinctures allow for a faster-onset of effects than other consumption measures which is ideal to see what dose is right for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Urban Roots Hemp Co. Logo