Happy Apple

by Tarukino

About this product

When you want a cannabis drink without high fructose corn syrup and other sugars, reach for a Happy Apple. With zero added sugars, artificial flavors, or additives Happy Apple Cannabis Infused Apple Drink is the one of the purest cannabis beverages on the market. Happy Apple is made from cider pressed from 100% Washington apples and crystal clear water sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Expertly handcrafted with 10 MG, 50 MG or 100 MG per 12 ounce bottle. Sizes intended for the “get high and venture the city’” cannabis user to the “I just wanna try it because it’s legal” dabbler. With Happy Apple, you can spark up conversation, not haze. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not wanting lungs full of smoke.

About this brand

Tarukino Logo
Tarukino is a wellness-oriented culture. We’re dedicated to elevating the cannabis industry by encouraging people to eat well, explore more, and rediscover happiness, while incorporating cannabis into their lives. We aim to live better.