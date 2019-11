klowen on April 16th, 2018

Very cool product! I was impressed by the box (feels expensive, but is reasonably priced), although the bottle inside comes with a cap that is unnecessary and has now been lying in a corner of my room for several months. Moving on to what's inside, the lube feels nice and definitely has pleasurable effects, but it's not really the best at actually lubricating. For me, it dried fairly quickly which I suspect may be due to not having oil in it. I understand there's a compromise there but that is the reason this gets 4 instead of 5