About this product

Vertus is the first-ever sparkling bubbly that brings the vibes of bottle service to any party, gathering or day of the week. Vertus can hit you in 10-15 minutes (in some cases two hours), which means the fun can begin faster than edibles—giving you enough time to call a cab to your long-awaited restaurant reservation or select the perfect pizza toppings. Unlike other cannabis drinks on the market, Vertus has zero trace of cannabis. Instead you experience a fantastic, slightly sweet and citrusy taste with slight effervescence and mouthfeel. No weed taste or smell sounds crazy, huh? The technology that creates cannabis infused bubbly without taste or smell is a technology called SŌRSE™. Vertus is just one of a growing number of products using this emulsion to eradicate the taste and smell of cannabis in beverages. Vertus is for everyday fancy—and just plain fancy occasions. It’s for Thursday, because you sent the cork flying on Wednesday. You get it.