 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Vertus

Vertus

by Tarukino

Write a review
Tarukino Edibles Beverages Vertus

About this product

Vertus is the first-ever sparkling bubbly that brings the vibes of bottle service to any party, gathering or day of the week. Vertus can hit you in 10-15 minutes (in some cases two hours), which means the fun can begin faster than edibles—giving you enough time to call a cab to your long-awaited restaurant reservation or select the perfect pizza toppings. Unlike other cannabis drinks on the market, Vertus has zero trace of cannabis. Instead you experience a fantastic, slightly sweet and citrusy taste with slight effervescence and mouthfeel. No weed taste or smell sounds crazy, huh? The technology that creates cannabis infused bubbly without taste or smell is a technology called SŌRSE™. Vertus is just one of a growing number of products using this emulsion to eradicate the taste and smell of cannabis in beverages. Vertus is for everyday fancy—and just plain fancy occasions. It’s for Thursday, because you sent the cork flying on Wednesday. You get it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

Related video

Vertus Cannabis-infused Sparkling Champagne – Leafly Reviews

October 10, 2019

05:30

About this brand

Tarukino Logo
Tarukino is a wellness-oriented culture. We’re dedicated to elevating the cannabis industry by encouraging people to eat well, explore more, and rediscover happiness, while incorporating cannabis into their lives. We aim to live better.