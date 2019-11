Pearly2 on January 1st, 2018

I enjoyed the v4 while it lasted. Pros - easy to use, clean vapor Cons - difficult to clean and ground herb falls through the intake into the body where the battery is. The battery is not replaceable. Glass pipe very easy to break. After 5 months of daily use it burned out. For the price, I would have thought it would last longer. I would post a picture if I could. I took the device apart and the heating element is burned up on the outside of the ceramic bowl... Won't waste my money again on it.