Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Toob Loob is the only odorless, tasteless, non-toxic and biodegradable water pipe joint lubricant on the market. Simply apply a small amount of Toob Loob around the joint of your glass on glass bowl and downstems and re-apply between cleanings. Treat your pipe right and enjoy the benefits of a well lubed tube.
Be the first to review this product.