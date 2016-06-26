 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Weekender Edition - Covert

Weekender Edition - Covert

by Vapium

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers Weekender Edition - Covert

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Included are both the SUMMIT® vaporizer and SPRING™ Solar Charger. Created for the avid outdoor enthusiast or the casual weekend adventurer, The Weekender Edition is the ideal travel companion.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

RickBedford

Love it ! Well made, good size bowl, very small and stealthy. Don't look for clouds, your vaping THC.

About this brand

Vapium Logo
Pushing the boundaries beyond what is available to create products that exceed the standards of utility, design and engineering. Each product is developed to be Rugged, Reliable and Refined.