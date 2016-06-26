Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Included are both the SUMMIT® vaporizer and SPRING™ Solar Charger. Created for the avid outdoor enthusiast or the casual weekend adventurer, The Weekender Edition is the ideal travel companion.
on June 26th, 2016
Love it ! Well made, good size bowl, very small and stealthy. Don't look for clouds, your vaping THC.