JOLT

$11.49MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Compact and ergonomic, Jolt features a soft-touch, baked paint finish with a unique cylindrical form factor. It features 2 transparent windows, making the oil level visualizable. On top of that, It has a fun and innovative “shake-to-preheat” function. When it's activated, the blue LED light at the bottom would glow for 5 seconds, enabling quick hits on-the-fly. The built-in honeycomb ceramic coil prevents dry hits and delivers a well-executed flavor. Tank capacity: 1.0ml Battery capacity: 390mAh Resistance: 1.1 ~ 1.4Ω Output power: 9W LED indicator: Available Shell material: Metal + PC Pod material: Food-grade PCTG Draw activated: Available Micro USB charging port: Available Dimension: 16*113mm Model number: MS-001

About this brand

VELXTECH is the supplier of an innovative atomizing technique designed to provide different formulas and types of enriched extracts. We’re a health-care and safety-oriented company that intends to provide our products and services to customers using the highest standards possible. Our mother company Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. was established in September 2015, and it’s the top e-cig brand best known for quality and innovations and currently one of the largest e-cig manufacturers in the vape industry globally.

