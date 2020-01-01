About this product

3mg CBD per pretzel twist, Approx. 30 pretzels and 90mg CBD per childproof pouch. Made with COCONUT OIL, NO SUGAR, VEGAN. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg CBD or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Pretzel Twist (Enriched Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Salt, Malt, Vegetable Oil, Yeast, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate Leavening), Soy Sauce, Coconut Oil, Rice Vinegar, Onion Flakes, Garlic Powder, Tajin [Chili Peppers, Salt, Dehydrated Lime Juice, Silicon Dioxide (to prevent caking)], Cannabis Oil, Paprika, Worcestershire Sauce. CONTAINS WHEAT, SOY. VEGAN, NO SUGAR, DIABETIC-FRIENDLY.