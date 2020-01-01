 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by verano

About this product

Sunrock Shatter The colorful transparency of our shatter is made from the flavor of our terpene profiles in addition to a dominant percentage of inactive THC, creating a sheet of interlocking crystals.

About this strain

Corleone Kush The Don Cut

Bred by John Dieser of Verano Brands, Corleone Kush crosses Pre 98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. The Don Cut is the F3 version of the cross, with bright green buds dotted with patches of purple and light orange hairs. It has sour, tart, and citrus flavors with deep undertones of rich spice.

About this brand

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.