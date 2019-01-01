G6
by veranoWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
Cannabinoids
- THC
- --
- CBD
- --
- at RISE Bethesda
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 18.7 miles away
Also at 3 other stores nearby
About this product
This Sativa dominant hybrid is a cross between Aspen OG and world-famous High Country Diesel. This popular strain is renowned for its sweet, pungent diesel aroma combined with energetic and euphoric Sativa-driven head effects. G6 will give you the boost needed to get through the most difficult days and has the ability to knock out pain while stimulating all of your senses.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jet Fuel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.