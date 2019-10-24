BennyBx3 on July 12th, 2019

So this is the Phenotype #8 , Haze x [Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk]. Mine was 32.7% total cann. Definitely a more even hybrid, not as Sativa sided as standard Jack. Amazing pine scent, my batch was super fresh, very sticky. Heavy pine taste as well. (I love it). Good looking nugs, two diff color greens with sticky trichromes all over. Not super dense, but not leafy. Couldve been denser IMO but maybe that’s the lineage. The high is definitely invigorating and clear for me , with mild body relaxation effects after some time. Comes on fast and strong (flower, water pipe). No risk of over doing it , you can definitely one hit and set it down lol. This is a great morning / afternoon strain for me, clears up headaches, doesn’t make me groggy, though it is certainly strong; ideal for high tolerance daytime users. 5/5.