Jessicablankenship91
on October 24th, 2019
Makes the most beautiful Sunrock shatter I've ever seen that beautiful honey color
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 1 other store nearby
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both the cerebral elevation associated with sativas and the heavy resin production of indicas. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. This phenotype #8 has the more pungent sour pine aroma and has a more cerebral effect, helps with fatigue, depression and creativity.
on October 24th, 2019
Makes the most beautiful Sunrock shatter I've ever seen that beautiful honey color
on July 12th, 2019
So this is the Phenotype #8 , Haze x [Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk]. Mine was 32.7% total cann. Definitely a more even hybrid, not as Sativa sided as standard Jack. Amazing pine scent, my batch was super fresh, very sticky. Heavy pine taste as well. (I love it). Good looking nugs, two diff color greens with sticky trichromes all over. Not super dense, but not leafy. Couldve been denser IMO but maybe that’s the lineage. The high is definitely invigorating and clear for me , with mild body relaxation effects after some time. Comes on fast and strong (flower, water pipe). No risk of over doing it , you can definitely one hit and set it down lol. This is a great morning / afternoon strain for me, clears up headaches, doesn’t make me groggy, though it is certainly strong; ideal for high tolerance daytime users. 5/5.
on May 31st, 2019
Too much of a head high mine was at 33% THC and after a while it would be overwhelming starting to feel like a seizure and get anxiety fighting to hold on to awareness and even though it saying sativa it completely couch locks you and makes you sleepy it just wasn't enjoyable. Of course being from goldleaf good quality bud though.