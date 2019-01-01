About this product
A verano™ exclusive landrace strain from breeder John Dieser. The wispy appearance, typical for Thai strains, provide complex fragrance of pine, citrus, and floral notes. The feeling is cerebral and heady, with focusing quality that is not clear headed or sedative.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.