About this product

Key Benefits: 10 CBD gummies in a pack - fits easily in your pocket for when you want to have CBD on the go Small but potent - 20mg per gummy Tasty, delicious way to take CBD THC not detected Scientifically tested to be safe & effective How to Use: Take 1 gummy bear every six hours or as desired. The product is not intended for use by anyone under the age of 18. Active ingredient: Proprietary CBD Hemp Blend (20mg per gummy). Other Ingredients: 200 mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp oil blend with naturally occurring cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBA. Manufactured, sourced and derived using industrial hemp from sterilized plants with <.01% THC, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Sorbital, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Pectin, FD&C Yellow 5, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), and cannabis wax used for anti-sticking. *Contains: Tree Nuts (coconut) ingredients, Produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree.