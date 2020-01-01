 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummies 200mg

CBD Gummies 200mg

by Verified CBD

Write a review
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies 200mg

$22.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Key Benefits: 10 CBD gummies in a pack - fits easily in your pocket for when you want to have CBD on the go Small but potent - 20mg per gummy Tasty, delicious way to take CBD THC not detected Scientifically tested to be safe & effective How to Use: Take 1 gummy bear every six hours or as desired. The product is not intended for use by anyone under the age of 18. Active ingredient: Proprietary CBD Hemp Blend (20mg per gummy). Other Ingredients: 200 mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp oil blend with naturally occurring cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBA. Manufactured, sourced and derived using industrial hemp from sterilized plants with <.01% THC, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Sorbital, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Pectin, FD&C Yellow 5, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), and cannabis wax used for anti-sticking. *Contains: Tree Nuts (coconut) ingredients, Produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Verified CBD Logo
Looking for the purest highest quality CBD Oil? Look no further! This is the only place to buy verified CBD oil online!