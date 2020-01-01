 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Oil 1500mg (5%) 1oz Natural Flavor

by Verified CBD

Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 1500mg (5%) 1oz Natural Flavor

$79.95MSRP

About this product

Greater strength CBD oil for people looking to address their ailments. This oil contains 5% cannabidiol or 1500mg of CBD per bottle and adheres to the highest GMP production standard. Our Medium CBD oil is ideal for: Countering higher than normal everyday stress Strong ailment pains and aches Supporting a sense of calm for focus We only use organically USA grown hemp, avoiding synthetic chemicals, hormones, or GMO products. The hemp is passed through supercritical CO₂ extraction and a proprietary filtration process to produce the highest quality premium CBD oil. For Best Results: Consistency is key, for best results use regularly for at least 90 days Not a fan of the natural taste? Feel free to mix your oil into your favorite food or drink Store in a cool dry place, not exceeding 82 °F or 28 °C, out of direct sunlight Additional Information: Keep out of reach of children and pets Always consult your physician before starting to use any supplement product Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil INGREDIENTS Hemp Seed Oil, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Omega-6 Fatty Acids, Omega-9 (Oleic Acid), PCR Extract.

About this brand

Looking for the purest highest quality CBD Oil? Look no further! This is the only place to buy verified CBD oil online!