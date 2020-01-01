About this product

What is Full Spectrum CBD Oil? Full spectrum CBD Oil contains extracts obtained from the whole hemp plant. It, thus, contains all the ingredients present in the hemp plant. These include cannabinoids like cannabidiol (CBD) and mere traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), terpenes, flavonoids, phenols, omega fatty acids and other such compounds. Full spectrum CBD is better in terms of therapeutic value and has more potent health benefits. How does Full Spectrum CBD Oil Work? Different compounds in full spectrum CBD oil act differently on the body but together, they exert powerful effects via the “entourage effect”. Cannabinoids work by activating the receptors of the endocannabinoid system located in the human body. Terpenes increase the rate of absorption of other compounds by enhancing metabolism. The antioxidant potential of flavonoids prevents cellular damage. Phenols affect enzymatic pathways. Omega fatty acids work by influencing the cellular signalling pathways. The collective effects of these compounds is called “entourage effect” which is responsible for its remarkable therapeutic properties. What is “Entourage Effect” of Full Spectrum CBD Oil? The entourage effect means that the collective effect of all the compounds obtained from the hemp plant is greater than the effect of any of these compounds when used alone. These compounds work synergistically with each other and potentiate each other’s effects to deliver remarkable health benefits. Does Full Spectrum CBD Oil make you High? No, full spectrum CBD oil lacks the ability to make you high. This is because it is prepared commercially from the hemp variety of cannabis plant which contains less than 0.3% THC, as permissible by law. THC is the culprit responsible for making one high due to its strong psychostimulant potential. THC is rendered harmless in such trace quantities and lacks the ability to make you high. Is Full Spectrum CBD Oil Legal for Use? State laws in most of the US states allow the trade of hemp variety of cannabis plant which contains less than 0.3% THC. Since our CBD oil strictly adheres to the quantity and quality protocols, it is completely legal to use in states where its use is permitted. What are the Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil? Alleviates pain Relieves inflammation Improves appetite and digestion Counters nausea Improves sleep Lessens anxiety Boosts immunity Regulates neuromuscular activity Improves heart health Enhances homeostasis Does Full Spectrum CBD Oil have any Side Effects? Full spectrum CBD oil does not have any lasting side effects. Mild, transient side effects that disappear soon after use include Dizziness Headache Drowsiness Nausea Full Spectrum CBD vs CBD Distillate vs CBD Isolate Full spectrum CBD contains all compounds present in the whole hemp plant as described earlier. CBD distillate or broad spectrum CBD is obtained from hemp plant parts rich in CBD and contains all plant ingredients except THC. CBD isolate is CBD in its purest form obtained after a rigorous filtration process.