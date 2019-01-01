About this product
Veritas Farms moisturizing lotions are made with premium organic moisturizer, full spectrum hemp extract, and organic essential oils for scents. Great for hydration and revitalization, Veritas Farms extracts its oil from flowers and leaves only. Scents: Unscented Fruity Patchouli, Minted Lavender & Deep Forest • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free Suggested use: Apply to your face or body, day or night, as needed.
