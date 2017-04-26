About this product

VermiPro™ is a soilless growing medium equipped with extremely high porosity which allows for aggressive feedings. Highly experienced gardeners designed the ultimate ratios of triple washed coco coir, the highest grade peat moss, aged softwood bark, perlite, and mycorrhizal fungi. Professional growers use VermiPro™ as a standalone hydroponic/soilless medium, or combine their own nutrients and organic matter into VermiPro™ to create a custom soil blend. As a standalone medium, it is recommended for indoor or greenhouse use only. When mixed with water retaining organic matter (such as VermiBlend), it creates an excellent outdoor medium. This medium was designed to give the grower all the tools necessary to perform like a PRO! INDOOR: Fully customizable, VermiPro will make gardening effortless and profitable. Control is what this medium is all about. VermiPro is designed for aggressive watering, 1 - 3 times per day depending on plant and container size. This grower developed formula of fibrous materials, aggregates and mycorrhizal fungi accelerates your indoor production. VermiPro is also an excellent base for a super soil, allowing you to add the amendments and organic matter of your choosing. • Completely saturate VermiPro before planting • Ideal hydroponic medium • Mycorrhizal Fungi for robust transplants and nutrient cycling • Ideal pore structure for biological habitation, allowing for biologically rich medium • Perfect for all watering methods • This medium is intended for aggressive feeding with very robust plants • Start seeds or cuttings directly in VermiPro, making sure to soak medium completely • Plants should be irrigated when medium feels light in weight to avoid overwatering • VermiPro can be used with any nutrient line and almost any type of hydroponic system (not recommended for Aeroponics or Deep Water Culture) OUTDOOR: VermiPro is not recommended as a standalone medium for outdoor growing. However, it can be an essential component to any outdoor project. VermiPro is great at breaking up compacted, rocky clay rich soils to allow ample drainage. Try starting with VermiPro as a base. Combine with organic matter and dry fertilizers to create an amazing supersoil. Add as a drainage layer to the bottom of container plants. GREENHOUSE: VermiPro is the top choice for nursery professionals around the world. It is ideal for greenhouse propagation, bedding, hanging plants and high performance food production. VermiPro should be used where ample water and fertilizer input are closely monitored and controlled. This consistency will result in stellar yields and plant vigor. • Excellent seed starter • Great for propagation and taking cuttings • Ideal for high performance fruit and flower production • Tailored for fast growing crops under intense lighting and fertilization regimens • Works with any fertilizer or supplements ANALYSIS 0.03 - 0.03 - 0.03 Total Nitrogen (N)....................................0.03% 0.01% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.01% Water Insoluble Nitrogen 0.01% Nitrate Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5).....................0.03% Soluble Potash (K2O).................................0.03% Derived from: Bat Guano ALSO CONTAINS NON-PLANT FOOD INGREDIENTS Glomus intraradices.................................0.5 prop/cc Soil Amending Ingredients: Peat Moss, Coco Coir, Softwood Bark, Perlite and Dolomite Limestone (pH adjuster). Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity). Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at: http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm