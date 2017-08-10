Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
The Berry Bomb Bites look and feel like a fire cracker in your mouth, because sometimes the best medicine is a smile. Not to mention these have the benefits of high antioxidant content in the strawberries and blueberries! Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or ~250 mg THC per package, 5 shortbread cookies each. Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, crushed freeze dried strawberries, organic strawberry conserve, strawberry flavors, natural food coloring, cannabis oil. Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, natural blueberry flavoring, popping candy [sugar, lactose (milk sugar), corn syrup, artificial flavor, artificial color, processed with carbon dioxide].
on August 10th, 2017
They are so good and the packaging is really cute. 11/10 would recommend.