Berry Bomb Bites

by VERT Unlimited

Berry Bomb Bites

About this product

The Berry Bomb Bites look and feel like a fire cracker in your mouth, because sometimes the best medicine is a smile. Not to mention these have the benefits of high antioxidant content in the strawberries and blueberries! Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or ~250 mg THC per package, 5 shortbread cookies each. Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, crushed freeze dried strawberries, organic strawberry conserve, strawberry flavors, natural food coloring, cannabis oil. Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, natural blueberry flavoring, popping candy [sugar, lactose (milk sugar), corn syrup, artificial flavor, artificial color, processed with carbon dioxide].

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Jenniem25

They are so good and the packaging is really cute. 11/10 would recommend.

About this brand

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.