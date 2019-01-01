 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Chocolate Chip Brownie Square

Chocolate Chip Brownie Square

by VERT Unlimited

With double the chocolate for an ultimate sweet tooth cure, this dense, rich, fudge brownie has chocolate chip clusters spread throughout making every bite a balance of soft cookie and chocolate crunch. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per brownie square.

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.