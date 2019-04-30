 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Chip Cookie Square

by VERT Unlimited

The perfect chocolate chip cookie for easy, specific dosaging as a square dunkable treat. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square. Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy product solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of each of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, chocolate chips, and cannabis oil.

FlexPointe

My favorite Vert flavor. So relaxing and I sleep like a baby!

Justjenn74

My first edible, I'm feeling pretty relaxed, hopefully I can get sleep.

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.