Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
The perfect chocolate chip cookie for easy, specific dosaging as a square dunkable treat. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square. Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy product solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of each of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, chocolate chips, and cannabis oil.
on April 30th, 2019
My favorite Vert flavor. So relaxing and I sleep like a baby!
on October 21st, 2018
My first edible, I'm feeling pretty relaxed, hopefully I can get sleep.