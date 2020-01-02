Offering pickup
The Grove - Pahrump
$1 Pre-Roll with any Purchase of $100 or more!
Valid 1/1/2018 – 5/21/2020
Come Visit The Grove!! - Any day you visit us and spend over $100 you will receive a $1 Green Harvest PreRoll!
- 1 Per Patient / Day - Selection of PreRoll may change per inventory
Cannatonic (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
5.81%
THC
15.43%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Skywalker OG ( Kannabis )
from Kannabis
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Royal Highness (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
Orange AC/DC *STANDARD* (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
7.93%
THC
9.59%
CBD
Orange ACDC
Strain
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
WhoOody (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Whooody
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Orange 43 (Bohemian Brothers)
from Bohemian Brothers
30.26%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dosi Face (Bohemian Brothers)
from Bohemian Brothers
31.57%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Grape Crack (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
28.59%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Miracle Whip (Bohemian Brothers)
from Bohemian Brothers
25.49%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Chile Verde (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Chile Verde
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Cherry Glue (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Chile Verde *GOLD* (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
30.03%
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Cookies (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
26.22%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Diamond Master (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.18%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Chocolate Chem (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
24.99%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Super Sour Orange (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
21.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Orange
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Purple Punch *STANDARD* (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
17.53%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$34⅛ ounce
NYC Diesel (Polaris)
from Polaris MMJ
28.63%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Tangy Tahoe (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
31.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangy Tahoe
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
GG.4 (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Head Cheese (Polaris Wellness)
from Polaris MMJ
25.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
G13 (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
31.83%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Fire Angel (Fleur Cannabis)
from Fleur Cannabis
8.06%
THC
15.45%
CBD
Fire Angel
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Chunky D (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
28.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky D
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Velvet Elvis (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
25.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Elvis
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Gelato (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
35.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Blue Maui (Polaris Wellness)
from Polaris MMJ
25.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake (Polaris)
from Polaris MMJ
28.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
APPLICATOR - 1000mg Nepali Pink (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
67.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Nepali Pink
Strain
$511 gram
$511 gram
APPLICATOR - 1000mg Damn Sour (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
71.67%
THC
___
CBD
$511 gram
$511 gram
Applicator - 500mg Damn Sour (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
68.81%
THC
___
CBD
$31½ gram
$31½ gram
APPICATOR - 1000mg 1:1 Velvet Elvis (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
37.76%
THC
41.33%
CBD
$511 gram
$511 gram
Full Spectrum RSO 1:2 Ratio (AMA)
from Alternative Medicine Association
30.6%
THC
58.2%
CBD
$31.461 gram
$31.461 gram
Full Spectrum RSO 2:1 Ratio (AMA)
from Alternative Medicine Association
50.88%
THC
23.22%
CBD
$31.461 gram
$31.461 gram
APPLICATOR - 500mg 1:1 CBD Candyland (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
39.81%
THC
41.81%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$30.61½ gram
$30.61½ gram
APPLICATOR - 500mg Nepali Pink (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
67.05%
THC
___
CBD
$31½ gram
$31½ gram
APPLICATOR 1000mg - WhoOody (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
69.54%
THC
___
CBD
$511 gram
$511 gram
APPLICATOR - 500mg Chunky D (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
65.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.61½ gram
$30.61½ gram
APPLICATOR - 1000mg Shiva Skunk (VERT)
from VERT Unlimited
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiva Skunk
Strain
$511 gram
$511 gram
