Chocolate Chip Cookie Square
The perfect chocolate chip cookie for easy, specific dosaging as a square dunkable treat.
Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square.
Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy product solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of each of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, chocolate chips, and cannabis oil.
