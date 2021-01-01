Loading…
VERT Unlimited

Chocolate Chip Cookie Square

About this product

The perfect chocolate chip cookie for easy, specific dosaging as a square dunkable treat.

Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square.

Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy product solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of each of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, chocolate chips, and cannabis oil.
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!