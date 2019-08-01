 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. FC1 - Black

FC1 - Black

by VeSellVapes

Skip to Reviews
5.01
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Black
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Black
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Black
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Black
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Black

$2.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

In the design of FC1 one, we have paired the conventional bottom flow with a new decelerated oil feeding system which not only assures a great taste, it removes all the possibility of leakage as well. The customers have now a leak-free cartridge option. In addition, FC1 won’t leak even if you don’t cover the tip at the time of filling.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ArcImport

A beautiful cartridge that is working perfectly. I strongly recommend it if you are looking for a different experience of vaping. Suitable for either CBD or THC!

About this brand

VeSellVapes Logo
VeSellVapes is a US based company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable vaping products. We are your premium source for innovative vape pen technology.