Puffco Plus
by Puffco
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 22.7 miles away
The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand. - Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included) - Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment - Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB-C charging port + cable - Dimensions: 2.625"L x 1.625"W x 0.75"D - Weight: 66g - Six (6) month limited warranty
