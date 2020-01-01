 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Compass // Gunmetal

Compass // Gunmetal

by Vessel®

Write a review
Vessel® Vaping Vape Pens Compass // Gunmetal
Vessel® Vaping Vape Pens Compass // Gunmetal

$59.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand. - Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included) - Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment - Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB-C charging port + cable - Dimensions: 2.625"L x 1.625"W x 0.75"D - Weight: 66g - Six (6) month limited warranty

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vessel® Logo
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.