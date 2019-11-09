Legend932
on November 9th, 2019
This is my first time trying to vape CBD and using the Vessel was very simple to use and the draw was super smooth.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - One (1) year limited warranty - Patent Pending
on November 9th, 2019
This is my first time trying to vape CBD and using the Vessel was very simple to use and the draw was super smooth.
on November 8th, 2019
By far the best hitting battery out there, design is on super point too. I'd go through 10 cheap batts for $20 each before this baby dies, the warranty is all you need to justify that. Boom!
on November 6th, 2019
Honestly the best vape I have ever used! Thank you