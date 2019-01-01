About this product

Via Nature CBD infused gummies feature approximately 10mg of CBD per gummy and are designed to make taking CBD enjoyable, convenient and delicious. Via Nature CBD-infused Gummy Bears are the perfect choice when it comes to CBD-infused gummy bear edibles. All our CBD infused gummies are Made in the USA. Made with CBD extract sourced from Industrialal hemp, our CBD extract infused gummies are a great choice for daily endocannabinoid support. Delicious fruity flavors Approx. 10mg CBD per gummy Provides Endocannbinoid Support* Via Nature CBD-infused edible gummies are the deliciously convenient way to take CBD that is especially good for those who do not like the taste of hemp extracts. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.