Now the relaxing and healing effects of CBD can be enjoyed in delicious Via Nature CBD-Infused Honey Sticks. Put our CBD honey sticks in tea, on foods or just pour it into your mouth for a deliciously relaxing and soothing CBD experience. Enjoy infused CBD honey the natural way with CBD Infused Honey Sticks By Via Nature. Featuring 10mg of CBD per stick immersed in USDA Grade 1 honey. Non GMO, Gluten Free, Via Nature full spectrum extract infused honey sticks are a fun and delicious treat with a full dose of CBD. CBD-Infused Honey Sticks go great with tea or dripped on food. Via Nature honey and CBD oils are ethically sourced, sustainably raised and harvested, Non GMO and Made in the USA. Get your daily dose of CBD and honey with Via Nature-Infused Honey Sticks. Via Nature CBD honey sticks are in an easy-to-use tube that you can just squeeze into your mouth or add to coffee, tea or other drinks. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. INGREDIENTS US Grade Honey, high grade CBD extract. Available in packages of 25 or 100 pieces.