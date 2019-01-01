 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Premium CBD Oil Tincture - Honey

by ViaNature

$29.99MSRP

Via Nature Honey CBD Isolate Oils provide all the benefits of a superior grade CBD oil with 0.0% THC making it ideal for first responders and other people who want to relax and support good health without getting any THC. With a Great taste of Honey, Via Nature Honey CBD Isolate oils are concentrated and isolated CBD oil with just grade A Honey. We source our CBD extract from industrial hemp from farms in Colorado. All our Oils products are Non GMO and made in the USA. Via Nature CBD Isolate Oils can be taken sublingually or put into food and drinks to help support daily relaxation, control inflammation or to help support your overall health and wellness. Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested for purity and CBD content THC FREE These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. INGREDIENTS & DIRECTIONS Natural Cannabidiol isolate (CBD), MCT oil, Honey.

All Natural CBD products, grown and made in the US. 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality Visit us at https://vianature.com Get extra savings on our already low prices by using Discount Code "Leafly" and as always all orders over $75 are shipped for free!