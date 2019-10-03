jrobertss
on October 3rd, 2019
Best priced high quality tincture on the market for sure!
vīb’s CBD tinctures are the purest, most affordable extracts available. Using only natural and organic ingredients we give you a revitalizing formula that will allow you to maximize your potential everyday. At only $2 a serving, we bring you unmatched quality at a GREAT price. • 30 mL (1 Fl oz) -1000mg • 33mg per serving (1mL) • 100% All Natural & Organic • Hemp-Derived CBD Oil grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers • Non GMO, Gluten Free • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • 3rd party lab tested to provide superior potency and purity • Great Taste
on July 22nd, 2019
Ive tried their vape pens before and loved them so wanted to give their drops a try and they were amazing. I use their products to relax and these drops did just that. Helps me with after work anxiety and fall asleep faster and the taste was great!