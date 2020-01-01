 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. vīb
vīb Cover Photo

vīb

feel the vīb

99%+ Pure Hemp-Derived CBD
99%+ Pure Hemp-Derived CBD
99%+ Pure Hemp-Derived CBD
99%+ Pure Hemp-Derived CBD

About vīb

Noticing a void in the CBD market for premium products, VIB (pronounced: vibe), set out to be your go-to brand for everything CBD. In an industry filled with such inconsistency in quality and potency we decided to set the standard. By partnering with industry-leaders and sourcing only the purest ingredients, we strive to bring you the highest quality products you can trust. Made from all natural, and organic, non-GMO hemp, each product contains the highest quality CBD oil derived from 99%+ pure CBD Isolate. 3rd party lab testing allows us to deliver CBD without herbicides, pesticides, bacteria, or chemical fertilizers.

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Lotions

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States