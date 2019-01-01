About this product
The VIE has a convenient disposable capsule system, which makes it one of the best portable vaporizers. Loading, reloading, and clean-up is a breeze! Load your capsules with the herb or concentrate of your choice before setting out for the day or night, and never have to worry about drawing unwanted attention while you’re reloading your vaporizer!
VIE Vaporizer
For those socially-minded adults who enjoy occasional recreational or medicinal smoking, while relaxing with friends. Born in Denver, VIE is the perfect recipe of value, innovation, and experience. Developed for use with dry herbs, wax, or concentrates, the VIE Vaporizer provides an unparalleled vaping experience at a fair price.