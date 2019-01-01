 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. VIE Disposable Herb Capsules

VIE Disposable Herb Capsules

by VIE Vaporizer

Write a review
VIE Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIE Disposable Herb Capsules
VIE Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIE Disposable Herb Capsules
VIE Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIE Disposable Herb Capsules

About this product

The VIE has a convenient disposable capsule system, which makes it one of the best portable vaporizers. Loading, reloading, and clean-up is a breeze! Load your capsules with the herb or concentrate of your choice before setting out for the day or night, and never have to worry about drawing unwanted attention while you’re reloading your vaporizer!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VIE Vaporizer Logo
For those socially-minded adults who enjoy occasional recreational or medicinal smoking, while relaxing with friends. Born in Denver, VIE is the perfect recipe of value, innovation, and experience. Developed for use with dry herbs, wax, or concentrates, the VIE Vaporizer provides an unparalleled vaping experience at a fair price.