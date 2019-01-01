About this product
The zipper case is designed to perfectly fit your VIE and has room for a capsule carrying tube (holds 3 capsules), so you’re ready for wherever the moment takes you.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
VIE Vaporizer
For those socially-minded adults who enjoy occasional recreational or medicinal smoking, while relaxing with friends. Born in Denver, VIE is the perfect recipe of value, innovation, and experience. Developed for use with dry herbs, wax, or concentrates, the VIE Vaporizer provides an unparalleled vaping experience at a fair price.