Calm Roller – CBD Roll On
by VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Stressed & Tense? Try our signature Calm Roller. Formulated with 1000 MG of full-spectrum CBD, Arnica, and essential oils for relief and relaxation. The roller allows for self-massage while keeping oils off your hands. Roll, Relax, Repeat.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
