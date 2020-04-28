 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sleep Support Oral Spray with CBD

by Vintage Joye CBD

Sleep Support Oral Spray with CBD

$22.99MSRP

About this product

You can say good-bye to sleeping difficulties! Our sleep support oral spray with CBD can help you to fall asleep, stay asleep, and feel more refreshed upon waking! Oral absorption is as much as 90% effective, which allows your body to utilize all the ingredients necessary and allow them to start working up to thirty minutes faster than any other method (including injection)! Our spray has been rigorously tested to ensure safety and effectiveness. Our sleep support complex includes CBD (a natural component of hemp), Melatonin, GABA, and Valerian Root. The best part is that you awake the next day feeling well rested, with no groggy feeling! Shake bottle before use, and place 2 sprays under your tongue approximately 15 minutes before you plan on going to sleep. Hold the sprays for a few seconds before swallowing for best results. If you need to clean your spray, just rinse under warm running water. As with any supplement, please consult your doctor before use if you fall in any high-risk categories. This includes individuals with long-term conditions, who are elderly, pregnant, breast-feeding, plan to become pregnant, or are currently taking prescription medications. Do not use if seal is broken. Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this supplement. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room. Container: 8ml Spray bottle

About this brand

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.