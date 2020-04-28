Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Vireo Red products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD. With all Vireo products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC. The primary active ingredients in this medications are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Major terpenes in Red distillate oil include Terpinolene, Beta-Carophyllene, Ocimene, Myrcene, and Limonene. THC: 760mg CBD: 40mg
Be the first to review this product.