Advertise on Leafly
Cannalope Kush

by Vodis USA

4.52
About this product

OG#18 mixed with Cannalope creates this master peice of a strain. leaves you enjoying the energy and clear-headedness of a sativa, and the full body euphoria of an indica.

2 customer reviews

1stardust

I wish ottawa would get this again. Its mellow,relaxing and not harsh. Good for beginners.

Rmurr281

This strain is decent. Ordered from pot cargo. I like that it has some indica features but is still considered a dative. Overall fairly decent bang for your buck.

About this strain

Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.

About this brand

Vodis USA Logo
Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.