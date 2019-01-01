 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT

LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Vaping Portable Vaporizers LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT
Vootra Vaping Portable Vaporizers LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT
Vootra Vaping Portable Vaporizers LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT
Vootra Vaping Portable Vaporizers LOTUS VAPORIZER KIT

$169.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Simple yet immensely powerful, the Lotus Vaporizer came straight out of a flavor chaser’s dreams. The Lotus vape is a minimalistic piece built with hard anodized aluminum that cools the vapor and ensures sublime taste. The maple vapor cap attaches to the pipe through a magnet and separates the vapor from butane fumes. This kit also includes a water pipe adapter that matches perfectly to nearly any water tool. WHAT'S INCLUDED - Lotus vapor cap - Aluminum stem - Water pipe adapter - Single flame torch

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO