 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Blue Color

Blue Color

by Vortex Gravity Bong

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Vortex Gravity Bong Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Blue Color

$109.99MSRP

About this product

The Vortex Bong is the most advanced gravity bong on the market! Using the power of gravity, the Vortex provides an easy, clean and fun smoking experience while also providing a dense, filtered smoke. Look familiar? That’s because this gravity bong has been a hit across the nation! Appearances have been made at the High Times Cannabis Cup, as well as seen on FX TV’s popular show Wilfred and Showtime’s ever-famous Weeds. Orders are processed immediately and are sent via FedEx Priority Shipping. Shipping fees will be added to your order and you can expect your order to arrive in just 7 to 10 business days.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

bauldurpick

Have never received online purchase from these people. BEWARE! RIP OFF!

About this brand

Vortex Gravity Bong Logo
Only: $85 at https://vortexgravitybong.com Loved by 1000's - If You Haven't Experienced the Gravity Vortex then You Haven't Experienced Power. Before you Buy a Water Pipe, Buy a Bong, Glass Screens, Infinity Waterfall Bong, Vortex Pipe, or Other Waterfall Bong You Must Experience the Power of a Bong with Gravity. Our vortex gravity bong is award winning and seen on TV. Harness the Power of Gravity ======================= The Gravity Vortex Bong uses gravity to fill the chamber full of thick, smooth smoke. Up to 10X the smoke of a traditional water pipe in a single hit! Clean & Filtered Smoke ======================= The Vortex Bong hits are just as smooth as a cooled water pipe, except there is 10X the smoke with no splash-back! No Mess – No Clean-Up! ======================= Unlike traditional bongs, our bong traps the water within the piece, so you don’t have to worry about spilling dirty water all over your floor or counter. Portable & Easy to Use! ======================= Take your bong with you on the go and be the life of the party! Its easy to fill and empty, and since its plastic you don’t have to worry!