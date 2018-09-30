 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Comet Battery

Comet Battery

by Vuber

About this product

Similar to our Atlas Solo Pen but without the empty atomizer. If you’re already purchasing prefilled atomizer cartridges, the Vuber Comet battery is all you need for an awesome, button free, discreet vaping experience! Available in a variety of colors.

michaelle321

in my collection of four, it is my favorite

The.Avid.Dabber

I've had two of these batteries for over a year and a half. No problems always strong. Recharge quickly. Just bought a third one because I thought I lost my back up, now I have 2 backups! Definitely recommend the comet battery if you need a sturdy and effective cartridge battery.

420after30

I bought this one over a year ago and it's still going strong. I prefer batteries with buttons, but this was the model my local dispensary had in stock at the time, and this was part of my very first purchase. It's easy to use and easy to charge! Despite the name, the Comet isn't flashy. It's inexpensive and I'd recommend it for anyone new to cannabis.

About this brand

Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.