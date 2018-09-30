Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Similar to our Atlas Solo Pen but without the empty atomizer. If you’re already purchasing prefilled atomizer cartridges, the Vuber Comet battery is all you need for an awesome, button free, discreet vaping experience! Available in a variety of colors.
on September 30th, 2018
in my collection of four, it is my favorite
on April 5th, 2017
I've had two of these batteries for over a year and a half. No problems always strong. Recharge quickly. Just bought a third one because I thought I lost my back up, now I have 2 backups! Definitely recommend the comet battery if you need a sturdy and effective cartridge battery.
on March 24th, 2017
I bought this one over a year ago and it's still going strong. I prefer batteries with buttons, but this was the model my local dispensary had in stock at the time, and this was part of my very first purchase. It's easy to use and easy to charge! Despite the name, the Comet isn't flashy. It's inexpensive and I'd recommend it for anyone new to cannabis.