Cosmos Vaporizer

by Vuber

About this product

The Vuber Cosmos is a discreet but powerful dry flower vaporizer designed to go anywhere you do. Engineered with conduction heating and variable temperature control, the Cosmos provides both full flavor and powerful vapor from your dry material. USB rechargeable and easy to clean. Available in Black or Red

3 customer reviews

The.Avid.Dabber

The Cosmos doesn't do it for me... As others mentioned the mouth piece is too hot and the unit feels a bit cheap. It doesn't really vape my weed evenly. I gave it to a friend who needed a flower vape. They dig it, and I love all the other Vuber products I have but this one just didn't impress me.

SlabHardcheese

This pen is surprisingly reliable and works well. The only downside is the vapor and mouthpiece is too hot on my lips and mouth. All it needs is some kind of cooling. I have been using mine on the hot setting and it has never ignited any herb and does a great job of evenly turning your ground green into spent tan tea leaves and good vapor. The short rubber mouthpiece is a requirement but it needs to be longer and more cooling. If they were to come up with an accessory that works better for cooling I'd buy it.

GWAILIN

The mouth piece is too close to the heating coil. Since the mouth piece is plastic I found once it heated up I got a slight burnt, plasticy kind of taste with my pulls which wasn't pleasant. It heats up well and the temperature is fairly easy to see and adjust, but I wouldn't buy one.

About this brand

Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.