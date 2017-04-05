Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Vuber Cosmos is a discreet but powerful dry flower vaporizer designed to go anywhere you do. Engineered with conduction heating and variable temperature control, the Cosmos provides both full flavor and powerful vapor from your dry material. USB rechargeable and easy to clean. Available in Black or Red
on April 5th, 2017
The Cosmos doesn't do it for me... As others mentioned the mouth piece is too hot and the unit feels a bit cheap. It doesn't really vape my weed evenly. I gave it to a friend who needed a flower vape. They dig it, and I love all the other Vuber products I have but this one just didn't impress me.
on October 31st, 2016
This pen is surprisingly reliable and works well. The only downside is the vapor and mouthpiece is too hot on my lips and mouth. All it needs is some kind of cooling. I have been using mine on the hot setting and it has never ignited any herb and does a great job of evenly turning your ground green into spent tan tea leaves and good vapor. The short rubber mouthpiece is a requirement but it needs to be longer and more cooling. If they were to come up with an accessory that works better for cooling I'd buy it.
on April 7th, 2016
The mouth piece is too close to the heating coil. Since the mouth piece is plastic I found once it heated up I got a slight burnt, plasticy kind of taste with my pulls which wasn't pleasant. It heats up well and the temperature is fairly easy to see and adjust, but I wouldn't buy one.