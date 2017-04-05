SlabHardcheese on October 31st, 2016

This pen is surprisingly reliable and works well. The only downside is the vapor and mouthpiece is too hot on my lips and mouth. All it needs is some kind of cooling. I have been using mine on the hot setting and it has never ignited any herb and does a great job of evenly turning your ground green into spent tan tea leaves and good vapor. The short rubber mouthpiece is a requirement but it needs to be longer and more cooling. If they were to come up with an accessory that works better for cooling I'd buy it.