Globe Top

by Vuber

Globe Top

About this product

The Globe Top is designed to dial up the fun, clear glass allows you to see your vapor while the dual-coil titanium heating elements & ceramic cores ensure that it’s thick and flavorful. Use caution, this thing really vapes! For use with concentrate only.

The.Avid.Dabber

This globe makes my Atlas so money! Super thick hits for dabs on the go. One of my used dab tools when I'm not near my rig.

About this brand

Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.