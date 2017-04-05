Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The Globe Top is designed to dial up the fun, clear glass allows you to see your vapor while the dual-coil titanium heating elements & ceramic cores ensure that it’s thick and flavorful. Use caution, this thing really vapes! For use with concentrate only.
on April 5th, 2017
This globe makes my Atlas so money! Super thick hits for dabs on the go. One of my used dab tools when I'm not near my rig.