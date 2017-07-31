oteimages on March 29th, 2017

I've tried quite a few different portable vapor units and find this one from Vuber to be the best out there for the money. It is very easy to use, has a digital read out, 3 different temperature settings, turns off automatically, cannot turn on by itself, is not too hot to touch or hold and holds a charge for a long time. I use mine daily and have for over a year now. All the other vapor units I tried conked out after a few months. This Nova is built to last and the design is very nice as well. If you are looking for a unique and different portable vapor unit that you will not be disappointed in, the Nova from Vuber is a top end choice.