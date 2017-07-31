 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nova

by Vuber

5.03
Vuber Vaping Portable Vaporizers Nova

About this product

Ergonomic and durable, this is a high powered variable voltage machine with a ceramic convection heating chamber capable of handling all of your vaping needs. This unit not only brings your flower to vaping temps in under thirty seconds with a larger cleaner cloud, but is also capable of passing to a friend with no need for reheating.

3 customer reviews

5.03

noworrez

New to vaping flower, but like it better than smoking. I just got my Vuber Nova today and tried it first thing after getting home. I am very impressed. It has 3 different temp settings, heats up fast and once heated you just hit it once, twice, whatever...no buttons to push as it maintains the temperature. The herb tastes fantastic and the expelled vaper has virtually no smell. I love this thing!

oteimages

I've tried quite a few different portable vapor units and find this one from Vuber to be the best out there for the money. It is very easy to use, has a digital read out, 3 different temperature settings, turns off automatically, cannot turn on by itself, is not too hot to touch or hold and holds a charge for a long time. I use mine daily and have for over a year now. All the other vapor units I tried conked out after a few months. This Nova is built to last and the design is very nice as well. If you are looking for a unique and different portable vapor unit that you will not be disappointed in, the Nova from Vuber is a top end choice.

oteimages

About this brand

Vuber Logo
Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.