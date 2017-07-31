Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Ergonomic and durable, this is a high powered variable voltage machine with a ceramic convection heating chamber capable of handling all of your vaping needs. This unit not only brings your flower to vaping temps in under thirty seconds with a larger cleaner cloud, but is also capable of passing to a friend with no need for reheating.
on July 31st, 2017
New to vaping flower, but like it better than smoking. I just got my Vuber Nova today and tried it first thing after getting home. I am very impressed. It has 3 different temp settings, heats up fast and once heated you just hit it once, twice, whatever...no buttons to push as it maintains the temperature. The herb tastes fantastic and the expelled vaper has virtually no smell. I love this thing!
on March 29th, 2017
I've tried quite a few different portable vapor units and find this one from Vuber to be the best out there for the money. It is very easy to use, has a digital read out, 3 different temperature settings, turns off automatically, cannot turn on by itself, is not too hot to touch or hold and holds a charge for a long time. I use mine daily and have for over a year now. All the other vapor units I tried conked out after a few months. This Nova is built to last and the design is very nice as well. If you are looking for a unique and different portable vapor unit that you will not be disappointed in, the Nova from Vuber is a top end choice.
on March 29th, 2017
