 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Silicone Suction Cup Pen Holder

Silicone Suction Cup Pen Holder

by Vuber

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Vuber Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Silicone Suction Cup Pen Holder

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These little guys are perfect for holding your Vuber Atlas upright! Will adhere to any clean, flat surface and look great doing it. Includes: 1x Silicone Suction Cup Holder

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

The.Avid.Dabber

Simple product but super effective. Has saved my globe from rolling of the table hundreds of times. It also keeps my cartridge propped up on warms days which helps keep it from leaking.

About this brand

Vuber Logo
Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.