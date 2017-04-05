Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
These little guys are perfect for holding your Vuber Atlas upright! Will adhere to any clean, flat surface and look great doing it. Includes: 1x Silicone Suction Cup Holder
on April 5th, 2017
Simple product but super effective. Has saved my globe from rolling of the table hundreds of times. It also keeps my cartridge propped up on warms days which helps keep it from leaking.