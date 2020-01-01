Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.