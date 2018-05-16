Team631 on May 16th, 2018

Soooo here's the story.Im a somewhat heavy smoker,lifelong.Now that weeds legal in NV I've become quite the strain snob.A1 YOLA is legit and she gives me what I need .Very strong and keeps me happy and hungry.All good things for me...My girlfriend likes the mood it puts me in so much it's the only one shell buy me lol..The pre rolls are cool at first site it looked like some dried up swag when I emptied it because that how I do the pre rolls .They always run and shit so I just pipe em.But I Was Wrong 1 hit I'm HI.Its that simple comes on strong in the head then rests in the body..Can't wait for the flower to show up on shelves..