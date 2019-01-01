 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  5. Bruce Banner x Lil Sebastian 500MG CO2 Oil Syringe

Bruce Banner x Lil Sebastian 500MG CO2 Oil Syringe

by W Vapes

$30.00MSRP

The sativa effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it does also provide body relaxation and pain relief that make it an appropriate daytime medication for some. The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%+.

W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.