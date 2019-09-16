 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Wah Farms 350 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Wah Farms 350 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by WAH FARMS CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.06
WAH FARMS CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Wah Farms 350 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The Most Powerful & Beneficial Hemp Extract Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven it's self to be superior. Our Hemp Oil is All Natural, Pesticide Free, Sun-Grown in Oregon and Third Party tested from Seed to Sale, Wah Farms prides it's self in controlling the quality of the entire process. The Well being of our customers is our top priority.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

hbrown674

I had a great experience no problems. Wah Farms provided great product & customer service... will definitely come back!!

MaxonM

Appreciate the great customer service and even got a discount. If you are looking for CBD oils then I highly recommend WAH FARMS CBD. Thanks!

tonyswinford

Plain & simple, this has changed my life. I was able to quit my anti-anxiety meds & frankly this works better. I sleep better too. It doesn’t have side effects & doesn’t make me feel loopy like meds can.

About this brand

WAH FARMS CBD Logo
Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same OREGON SUNGROWN Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven itself to be superior to all others.