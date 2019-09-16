hbrown674
on September 16th, 2019
I had a great experience no problems. Wah Farms provided great product & customer service... will definitely come back!!
The Most Powerful & Beneficial Hemp Extract Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven it's self to be superior. Our Hemp Oil is All Natural, Pesticide Free, Sun-Grown in Oregon and Third Party tested from Seed to Sale, Wah Farms prides it's self in controlling the quality of the entire process. The Well being of our customers is our top priority.
on September 9th, 2019
Appreciate the great customer service and even got a discount. If you are looking for CBD oils then I highly recommend WAH FARMS CBD. Thanks!
on September 5th, 2019
Plain & simple, this has changed my life. I was able to quit my anti-anxiety meds & frankly this works better. I sleep better too. It doesn’t have side effects & doesn’t make me feel loopy like meds can.