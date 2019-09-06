MemphisMurphy
on September 6th, 2019
Great place! Great team and amazing products.
The Most Powerful & Beneficial Hemp Extract Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven it's self to be superior. Our Hemp Oil is All Natural, Pesticide Free, Sun-Grown in Oregon and Third Party tested from Seed to Sale, Wah Farms prides it's self in controlling the quality of the entire process. The Well being of our customers is our top priority.
on September 6th, 2019
on August 13th, 2019
Great company and awesome CBD that works wonders. I've tried alot of brands and there are some great products out there, but this brand just blows me away. Great stuff Wah Farms!
on August 8th, 2019
So far so good... I have only been using it for about 10 days now but I do real some relief in my arthritis knees... It works very well. Will definitely purchase again!