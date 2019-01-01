About this product
The elusive and mysterious “Blue Raspberry.” While hard-found in nature, we’ve created a quintessential bright and bursting blue raspberry chew that’s sure to bring you back to the blue-tongued, sweet toothed good ole’ days. Available in: 10mgx10
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Wallops
Are you ready to get walloped? These high-intensity candies are sure to pack a punch. From fiery Wildfire cinnamon to zesty Lemon Bomb, you'll experience juicy bursts of flavor and fun with every bite. Wallops™ are for the daredevil in each of us, so buckle up and live a little.