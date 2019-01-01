 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Wallops Blue Razz

Wallops Blue Razz

by Wallops

The elusive and mysterious “Blue Raspberry.” While hard-found in nature, we’ve created a quintessential bright and bursting blue raspberry chew that’s sure to bring you back to the blue-tongued, sweet toothed good ole’ days. Available in: 10mgx10

Are you ready to get walloped? These high-intensity candies are sure to pack a punch. From fiery Wildfire cinnamon to zesty Lemon Bomb, you'll experience juicy bursts of flavor and fun with every bite. Wallops™ are for the daredevil in each of us, so buckle up and live a little.